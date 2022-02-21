The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.