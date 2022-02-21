Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.430-$22.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion-$42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.60 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $537.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,912. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

