Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.16 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $830.12 million and $110.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00186317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00402274 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.