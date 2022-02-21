Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.12 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.15 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

