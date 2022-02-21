Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 210,021 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of InMode worth $40,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in InMode by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 29.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $41.58 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

