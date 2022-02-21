Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.53% of Littelfuse worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.