Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 199,144 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.42% of Anaplan worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.