TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. TigerCash has a total market cap of $517,210.82 and approximately $3.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

