Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,818. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Timken by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

