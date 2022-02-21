Tokes (TKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001762 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

