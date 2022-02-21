Tornado Cash Trading Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and approximately $70.87 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.10 or 0.00095607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.79 or 0.06857714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.68 or 0.99599558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

