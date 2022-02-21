Tornado Price Hits $45.99 on Top Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.99 or 0.00122324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $275,953.20 and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

