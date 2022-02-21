TradeStars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $284,271.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $284,271.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

