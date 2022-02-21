Tranchess Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.75 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Tranchess has a total market cap of $53.37 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,114.87 or 0.99965324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00357207 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,577,190 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.