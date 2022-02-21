TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Trading Up 0%

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 1,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

