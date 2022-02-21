Treat DAO Price Tops $4.58 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

