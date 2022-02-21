Trex (TREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TREX opened at $85.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Tobam bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Trex by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Trex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trex by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

