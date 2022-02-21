TRON Market Capitalization Tops $6.12 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002193 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003573 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000253 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,767,252,671 coins and its circulating supply is 101,767,247,583 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

