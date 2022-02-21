TrueDeck Price Up 49.6% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $71,915.63 and approximately $14,380.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00107822 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

