Truist Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

