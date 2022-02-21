Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

ACVA opened at $12.64 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,572.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 623,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.