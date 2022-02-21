Truist Financial Comments on Organon & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organon & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.09 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after buying an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

