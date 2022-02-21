Truist Financial Comments on Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

OC stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

