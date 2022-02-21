Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

NYSE:APP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $9,713,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $3,345,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

