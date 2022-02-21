Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $137.20

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 137.90 ($1.87), with a volume of 356129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.94).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.55) to GBX 390 ($5.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 422.50 ($5.72).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 318.03. The stock has a market cap of £570.58 million and a P/E ratio of -33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

