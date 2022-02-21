TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $68.58 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

