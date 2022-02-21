TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading 0.5% Higher

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87. 9,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.
About TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
