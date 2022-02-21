Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.17 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,116 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.87 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.