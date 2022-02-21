Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 567.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $133.20 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

