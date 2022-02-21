Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after buying an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

