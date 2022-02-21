Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1,942.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 198,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $102.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

