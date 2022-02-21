Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $17.11 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.76% of Hostess Brands worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.88 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

