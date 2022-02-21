Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $283.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day moving average is $290.55. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

