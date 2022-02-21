Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 300,771 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,771 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.40% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $22,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

