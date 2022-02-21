Typhoon Network Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $202,000.64 and approximately $3,693.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

