U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.10. 6,264,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,294. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

