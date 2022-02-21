UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.82 and last traded at $237.82. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.17% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

