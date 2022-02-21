UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $120,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $309,000.

DVY stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.47 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

