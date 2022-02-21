UBS Group AG Sells 116,368 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,368 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Sysco worth $108,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

