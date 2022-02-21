UBS Group AG Sells 159,881 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,881 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Progressive worth $101,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $44,785,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 144.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,148,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,776,000 after purchasing an additional 678,123 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

