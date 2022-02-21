UFP Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFPI opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

