UFP Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

