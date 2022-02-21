Ultra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.79 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $318.85 million and $22.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,032.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00771627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00219925 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010913 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

