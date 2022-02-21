Umbrella Network (UMB) Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00133979 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

