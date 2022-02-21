Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $449.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $59,496.36 and approximately $449.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

