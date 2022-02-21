Unifty Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Unifty has a total market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00023101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.78 or 0.06925455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.73 or 1.00191671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,757 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

