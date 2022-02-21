Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,630.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,630 ($62.97) and last traded at GBX 3,850 ($52.36), with a volume of 4136273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,857.50 ($52.46).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.56) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($62.56) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,179.17 ($56.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £98.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,875.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,936.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($51.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($204,705.56). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($52.14) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($27,113.83). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

