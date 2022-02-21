Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Unilever by 13.7% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 585,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

