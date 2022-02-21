Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares rose 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

