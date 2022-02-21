Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares rose 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)
