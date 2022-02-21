Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

UIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. Unisys has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unisys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unisys by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Unisys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

