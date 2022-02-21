Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.
UIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. Unisys has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.
In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
